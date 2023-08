Why Canopy Growth Stock Was on Fire Today

An apparently top-down new push to effectively decriminalize marijuana was the spark that lit Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock on Wednesday. That allowed the Canadian pot purveyor to easily surmount the hump of Hump Day, with its stock closing nearly 13% higher. That was a far better performance than the 0.4% rise of the S&P 500 index.Before market open this morning, Bloomberg reported that an unnamed "top official" at the government's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) formally requested that marijuana be reclassified as a far less threatening drug than at present.The HHS official addressed the letter to the Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) administrator, Anne Milgram. Bloomberg wrote that it had seen the letter, and a DEA spokesperson it did not name acknowledged the agency received it.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel