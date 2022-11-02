|
02.11.2022 22:30:00
Why Canopy Growth Stock Was Such a Buzz Kill Today
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) was anything but a grower on Wednesday. Shares of the Canadian marijuana company withered by more than 7% on the day, following a less-than-enthusiastic coverage initiation by a stock analyst. The prognosticator now tracking Canopy Growth stock is Bernstein's Nadine Sarwat. She isn't expecting much from the struggling cannabis company, though, as she launched her coverage with an underperform (read: sell) recommendation at a price of $1.50 per share. That's well down from the $3.23 price the stock closed at on Wednesday afternoon. Sarwat's concerns about Canopy Growth are reflective of the numerous problems facing the broader Canadian marijuana industry, although she brought up several issues specific to the company. She mentioned product price compression, a decline in market share, and "transitory headwinds," as Canopy Growth shifts its product mix more in favor of premium flower.Continue reading
