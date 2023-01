Why Capital One, LendingTree, and World Acceptance Are Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several credit card and consumer lenders rose this week, largely due to earnings reports that were received positively by the market.For the week, shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) traded 11% higher as of market close Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Shares of the online lending marketplace LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) traded 16.6% higher and shares of the small-dollar consumer lender World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) were up more than 35%.