07.04.2023 18:44:39
Why Capital One Stock Plummeted 11.8% in March
March was not a good month for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) as the firm's stock price dropped 11.8% for the month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is trading at around $95 per share as of April 7 and is up 2.3% year to date.The major market indexes were all up in March, as the S&P 500 jumped 3.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.5%.Banks across the board were hit hard in March following the collapse of SVB Financial's Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier in the month.Continue reading
