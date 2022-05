Why Cardano, Polkadot, Cronos, and Chainlink Plunged on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The crypto market has been dropping like a rock for a few days now and the stock market's open on Monday morning didn't help anything. Selling continued and cryptocurrencies seem to simply move with the most volatile stocks on the market. Some of the notable moves today were Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) falling 10.8% in the last 24 hours as of 12:20 p.m. ET and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) dropping 14.7%. Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is down 10%, and Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) has fallen 12.2%. In the last week, these cryptocurrencies are down 14.7%, 22.7%, 18.5%, and 19.83% respectively.