Why Cardano Might Be One of the Safest Cryptos to Hold in a Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has consistently ranked as one of the Top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, yet it has rarely been sexy or splashy. Some have even called it "really boring." Even during the peak of the crypto craze, Cardano reached a high of just over $3. Time after time, it seems like Cardano has been late to the party whenever a rival blockchain such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has introduced a new innovation.But Cardano could finally be on the cusp of delivering on its early promise and rewarding investors who take a long-term view. The big catalyst could be a tech upgrade (known as Hydra) coming in 3Q 2022 that will make the Cardano blockchain faster, more interoperable and more secure. This upgrade will also open up more opportunities for developers to build on top of the Cardano blockchain with new decentralized applications known as dApps.Cardano refers to the Hydra update as a "layer 2 scalability solution," and what that means in layperson's terms is that Cardano will be able to add more users, more developers and more applications in the future without any loss of speed or performance. As Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson -- who also helped co-found Ethereum -- has pointed out, the new update is all about scalability and improving performance for the more than 3 million unique wallets holding ADA. If everything goes according to plan, says Hoskinson, Cardano will theoretically be able to process more than 1 million transactions per second. By way of comparison, the fastest blockchain today – Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) – can handle about 65,000 to 70,000 transactions per second.Continue reading