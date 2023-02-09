|
09.02.2023 17:59:24
Why Cardiovascular Systems Stock Is Soaring Today
Shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) are up big today. Specifically, the medical technology company's stock is up by a noteworthy 48.7% as of 10:44 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Cardiovascular Systems' stock is jumping in response to a buyout agreement with Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT). Per the terms of the deal, Abbott has agreed to pay $20 per share for Cardiovascular Systems for a total deal value of approximately $890 million.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
