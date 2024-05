Why Cardlytics Stock Collapsed on Thursday

Shares of advertising technology company Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) imploded Thursday morning, falling 32% through 10:15 a.m. ET after reporting what -- in all honesty -- didn't look like much of a miss last night.Expected to report quarterly sales of $71.7 million in Q1, Cardlytics said it booked only $67.6 million in sales. However, Cardlytics actually beat average earnings estimates, losing only $0.09 per share where Wall Street had forecast an $0.11 loss. Now, this is not to say the news was good, exactly. The $0.09 loss that analysts are focusing on today was actually a non-GAAP number. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Cardlytics ' loss was a much steeper $0.56 per share -- and a reversal from last year's Q1 profit of $0.40 per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel