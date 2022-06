Why CareTrust REIT Stock Surged 14% in May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of CareTrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE) jumped 14.3% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) benefited from reporting solid first-quarter results last month.CareTrust REIT posted decent first-quarter results in early May. The healthcare REIT collected 95% of the rent it billed during the quarter. It also reported collecting 93% of its April rent without applying any security deposits to cover rent.However, that's down from the 100% rent-collection rate over the past two years, which was helped partly by government-relief funds. Overall, the company noted that most of its tenants are navigating the continued challenges of the pandemic, enabling them to keep paying rent.