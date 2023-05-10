Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 21:30:00

Why CarGurus Stock Jumped on Wednesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) investors trounced the market on Wednesday. The online auto-selling platform's shares were up 17% by 3 p.m. ET, compared to a flat performance for the S&P 500 index. The boost added to a good 2023 for owners of the stock, which is up 37% so far this year. Yet shares remain in negative territory over the past full year, down 36%.The Wednesday rally was driven by an earnings report that showed improving profitability trends despite weak demand.CarGurus revealed before the market opened that sales in the first-quarter period fell 46% to $232 million. Pressures on the business included soaring growth a year ago and rising interest rate pressures on car sales. Still, CarGurus' Q1 revenue met management's forecast from late February.Continue reading
