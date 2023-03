Why CarGurus Stock Raced Ahead 11% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of online automotive marketplace CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) are jumping today, up 11.5% as of 11:30 a.m. ET, after the company crushed analysts' earnings estimates in its Q4 report last night.Heading into the quarter, Wall Street had forecast that CarGurus would earn $0.10 per share on sales of $281.4 million. In fact, sales were $286.7 million, and CarGuru earned more than twice what it was supposed to: $0.22 per share. But not all the news was good.Continue reading