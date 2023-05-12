|
12.05.2023 15:56:44
Why CarGurus Stock Was Up This Week
CarGurus' (NASDAQ: CARG) stock beat the market by a wide margin this week. Shares were up 21% through Thursday trading, compared to a 0.1% drop in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.That spike added to solid returns for owners of the car selling marketplace, whose stock is up 39% so far in 2023. It came as investors processed CarGurus' earnings report that showed steady profitability even as sales volumes continued to decline on its platform.CarGurus announced on Tuesday that revenue fell a brutal 46% in the selling period that ended in late March. As tough as that slump was, it met management's short-term target. It also followed soaring results in the year-ago period, when revenue jumped over 150%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!