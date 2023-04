Why CarMax Stock Jumped on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of used car retailer CarMax (NYSE: KMX), which is the nation's largest retailer of used autos, are rising on Tuesday. The stock jumped as much as 10.2% but is up about 8% as of 10:35 a.m. ET.The stock's gain follows the company's fiscal fourth-quarter update, which featured better-than-expected earnings per share, even as revenue fell sharply year over year. Further, the company reaffirmed its long-term vehicle unit sales and financial targets.CarMax's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell 25.6% year over year to $5.7 billion as a surge in broader-market used car sales fades into the rearview mirror. Used vehicle unit sales fell 12.6% year over year and wholesale vehicle sales declined 19.3%. Over this same time frame, used and wholesale average selling prices declined 9.3% and 27.8%, respectively.