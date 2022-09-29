|
29.09.2022 21:00:54
Why CarMax Stock Was Down Big Today
Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) were down almost 24% as of 2:11 p.m. ET on Thursday after releasing disappointing revenue and earnings performance. Revenue of $8.1 billion was up 2% over the year-ago quarter but was well below the consensus analyst estimate of $8.5 billion. Earnings per share were $0.79, down from $1.72 a year ago.It's been a weak year for auto sales, which, along with the negative sentiment across the stock market, has sent CarMax shares down 49% year to date. Higher average selling prices for used and wholesale vehicles, which increased 9.6% and 17%, respectively, were just barely enough to offset the decline in unit sales. It was a similar story from the previous quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!