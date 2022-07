Why Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Are Taking on Water Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cruise ship stocks have that sinking feeling this morning, with Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) all falling 4% or more at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday.While there was no specific company or industry news to trigger the rogue wave that is swamping cruise stocks, Walmart yesterday issued a profit warning for its second-quarter and full-year earnings that also said consumers were cutting back on discretionary spending. The prospect of a second consecutive quarter of gross domestic product contraction -- the rule of thumb for what a recession is -- suggests consumers are stepping hard on the spending brake, which could lead to fewer people taking cruises.