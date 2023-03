Why Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Dropped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock markets zigzagged early Monday as investors tried to make heads or tails of the situation in Silicon Valley this morning. As the morning wears on...it seems they still haven't made up their minds. The generally stolid Dow Jones Industrial Average is up a small fraction of a percent as of 10:50 a.m. EDT, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down -- but also by only a small fraction of 1 percent.Curiously, though, investors are taking a decided negative stance against one group of NYSE stocks in particular. Cruise stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) are down 3.6%, 4.3%, and 4.6%, respectively. Why is that?Well if you look beyond the banking kerfuffle in California, it turns out that for the cruise industry...it's earnings season!Continue reading