Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Got Torpedoed on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's Thursday, and cruise tourism stocks are sinking.As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of cruise industry leader Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) are off 5%, followed by Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) with a 5.4% loss and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) -- down 5.8%. Fair or not, the blame for all this selling probably lies at the foot of Norwegian's gangway.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading