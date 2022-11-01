|
01.11.2022 20:37:20
Why Carnival, Peloton, and MGM Resorts Are Soaring On Tuesday
Shares of stocks tied to consumer spending are moving higher on Tuesday on some positive economic news out of the U.S. and China. But the market's optimism soon wore off when investors realized that good economic data likely means we'll see an increase in short-term interest rates from the Federal Reserve tomorrow. Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) were up as much as 4.9% in morning trading. MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) was up 3%, and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped 7.4%. Shares were up 1.8%, 1.8%, and 7% respectively at 2:20 p.m. EDT. The Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index, or PMI, was 50.4 for October, which was above the estimate of 49.9 from analysts. A reading below 50 for the index indicates manufacturing is slowing, while above 50 indicates growth. The beat on this index was small, but even a little growth is seen as a positive sign in this market. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carnival plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Carnival plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carnival plc
|7,92
|-3,15%
|Carnival PLCShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr. 1 sh
|7,86
|-3,44%
|On
|16,85
|-4,86%