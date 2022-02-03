|
03.02.2022 00:40:00
Why Carnival and Other Cruise Stocks Lagged the Market Today
Cruise-stock investors were left feeling mildly seasick on Wednesday, as the bellwether companies in the sector couldn't keep pace with the broader stock market. As the S&P 500 index inched nearly 1% higher, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) basically traded flat on the day, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) declined marginally, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) fell by 1.4%.The finger of blame for this can be pointed at white-shoe investment bank Morgan Stanley, which published a downbeat research note on the cruise industry Wednesday morning.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
