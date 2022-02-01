|
01.02.2022 22:17:49
Why Carnival and Other Cruise Stocks Popped Tuesday
Cruise tourism stocks floated higher Tuesday as positive news on the COVID-19 front gave investors more reason to hope that the crisis stage of the pandemic may be heading toward its end. At the close of trading, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock was up a healthy 5.7%, while Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) was up by 3.7%, and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) had sailed ahead by about 4.4%.Image source: Getty Images.Tuesday's coronavirus news came on two fronts: statistics and regulations.Continue reading
