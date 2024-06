Why Carnival Corp. Rallied Today

Shares of cruise industry leader Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) were rallying today, up 8.2% as of 1:48 p.m. ET.The cruise line leader reported second-quarter earnings this morning, beating analyst expectations handily and quelling fears that higher interest rates might be crimping demand for cruising.It appears there's seemingly no stopping the momentum of the cruise industry as consumers seek affordable "revenge travel" voyages left and right.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel