15.11.2022 22:40:00
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Bounced 8.4% Higher on Tuesday
The stock market pushed higher today as inflation data came in lighter than expected, and interest rates started to come down. There's renewed hope that interest rates won't go so high the economy goes into a deep recession, and this news has helped travel stocks like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) today. Carnival stock traded as much as 8.3% higher in early trading but closed the day up 5.1%. The producer price index was released today and was only up 0.2% compared to a 0.4% analyst estimate. This is a reading of wholesale prices, so if it's coming down, it's possible consumer goods inflation won't be as bad as feared in coming months. This could mean interest rates won't need to go as high as feared to stave off inflation, which could inadvertently cause a recession. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
