17.02.2022 23:10:00
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped 4.5% on Thursday
Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell as much as 4.5% on Thursday and closed the day down 3.8%. There wasn't any big news out about the stock or the cruise line industry, but there were some big clouds on the horizon. The market reacted harshly to Russia appearing to increase its presence in Ukraine. U.S. officials even accused the country of preparing a pretext for an invasion. Whatever the reality of the situation is, the market doesn't like the uncertainty in eastern Europe right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
