Why Carnival Cruise Lines Sank in September

Shares of Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) fell 13.3% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The highly indebted cruise line stock fell throughout the month as long-term interest rates rose. But a final drop occurred on the last day of September following the company's third-quarter earnings report.While Carnival 's numbers came in ahead of expectations and demand remains strong, investors focused on rising costs, as well as a potential pushed-out timeline for the company's debt paydown.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel