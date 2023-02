Why Carnival Sailed 34% Higher in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) jumped 34.2% in January compared to where it closed out 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the cruise line operator, which is working to return to full capacity, said it would raise its prices.The increase in certain rates suggests there is still strong, latent demand for ocean-going travel that bodes well for the cruise company's profitability.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading