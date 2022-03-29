|
29.03.2022 21:36:32
Why Carnival Shares Rose Today
Like the business itself, shares of cruise operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) continue to have trouble recovering from the pandemic. Carnival stock is down 23% over the past year as the cruise industry has had fits and starts trying to rebound from pandemic impacts. Today, investors are giving it the thumbs-up for several reasons. Carnival shares rose as much as 5% on Tuesday before settling to a gain of 3.5% as of 2:43 p.m. ET. Today's optimism came a week after the company reported a disappointing first-quarter 2022 business update. But with potential signs of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, along with falling oil prices, the cruise business might be facing fewer headwinds.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!