Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The update will be provided via webcast, and interested parties can sign up to listen here.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading