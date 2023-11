Why Carnival Stock Fell 17% in October

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) sank 16.5% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors seem to think this ship has sailed, and they're moving on to higher-growth stocks.Carnival has mostly completed its long-awaited recovery from the extended cruise moratorium, and apparently, so has its stock.In its fiscal 2023 third quarter (which ended Aug. 31), revenue reached a record high of $6.9 billion. Carnival also posted its first net profit since the pandemic began, with more than $1 billion in net income. Demand is strong, with bookings above historical averages through 2024, and at higher prices than in 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel