Why Carnival Stock Fell 19% in December

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were moving backward in December as a combination of fears of a recession and a wide loss in its fourth-quarter earnings report weighed on the stock.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock fell 19% last month. As you can see from the chart below, the stock declined steadily over the course of the month.Continue reading