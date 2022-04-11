|
11.04.2022 18:31:07
Why Carnival Stock Is Cruising Higher Today
Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) rose as much as 3.7% in early trading on Monday, bucking a falling market overall. The reason was falling oil prices, which are down 2.9% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. Carnival is currently up 1.9% after giving up some of its early gains. The biggest news of the day is oil prices declining to around $95 per barrel. This not only lowers input costs for cruise ships, but also gives consumers a little more money to spend on discretionary purchases like a cruise. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
