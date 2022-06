Why Carnival Stock Was Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) were trading down 6.3% as of 11:28 a.m. ET on Thursday after Susquehanna started coverage of the company with a $15 near-term price target. However, analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos preferred Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Royal Carribean Group (NYSE: RCL) over Carnival due to their relative lack of exposure to geopolitical issues in Europe, whereas Carnival is the largest leisure travel company, with operations spanning North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.As a result, the analyst issued buy ratings for Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, while Carnival received a neutral rating.Continue reading