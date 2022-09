Why Carnival Tumbled 6% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) fell 6.3% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as concerns over economic woes took the helm of the cruise ship operator.The tempest-tossed stock was buffeted this week by the prospects the Federal Reserve would continue its aggressive inflation-fighting stance and continue raising interest rates, a move that would make the cost of borrowing much more expensive for Carnival.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading