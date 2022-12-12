|
12.12.2022 18:54:35
Why Carvana Continues to Head in the Wrong Direction
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) continue their skid into the ditch Monday morning with the stock falling 6.3% as of 10:57 a.m. ET. While there was no company-specific news today to account for the sell-off, fears for the online used car dealer continue to mount. Bloomberg reported last week Carvana's lenders were banding together to work together in the event the dealer goes belly-up. Some 70% of the creditors, representing $4 billion in loans, have agreed to the strategy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!