Why Carvana Plunged 43% in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were spiraling last month after the struggling online used car dealer posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings, announced another round of layoffs, and responded to increasing fears of a recession and falling used car prices.Investors are increasingly fearful that Carvana could go bankrupt, especially if interest rates continue to rise and used car prices fall.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Carvana finished November down 43%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock plunged on the earnings report and briefly recovered those losses before sliding again to close out the month.Continue reading