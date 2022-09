Why Carvana Rose 13% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) soared 13.2% in the month of August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the online car seller missed analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines, but sold more vehicles than the prior quarter or year-ago period, and is making progress on its cost-cutting initiatives.Virtually all of Carvana's gains were made in one day based on its second-quarter results, surging 69% at one point, and then spending much of the rest of the month trading lower.Image source: Carvana.Continue reading