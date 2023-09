Why Carvana Spiked Today

Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) spiked on Thursday, rising about 12% as of 1 p.m. ET.Carvana is a controversial stock with very high short interest, which can make for outsized moves both to the upside and downside, even at only mildly impactful news.That appears to be happening today, as a few indirect news items around August retail sales and a looming United Auto Workers union strike may be causing shorts to cover.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel