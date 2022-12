Why Carvana Stock Got a Jump-Start Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the online car-selling platform Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were rising this morning after a Citi analyst initiated coverage of the stock yesterday. The analyst believes that demand for online car shopping will continue to grow and that Carvana could benefit as it does. As a result, Carvana's shares were up by 9.9% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Citi analyst Ronald Josey started coverage of Carvana with a neutral rating and a price target of $5.50. Continue reading