14.09.2022 20:41:50
Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Again Today
Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) stock is sliding once again today, likely as investors continue their pessimistic view of the online car-selling retailer amid yesterday's worse-than-expected inflation report. The company's shares retreated by 4.2% as of 11:18 a.m. ET. This was the second day that investors were reacting strongly to the latest inflation data, which showed that the consumer price index increased by 0.1% in August and was up 8.3% over the past year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
