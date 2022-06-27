|
Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today
Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. The automotive stock was down 6.3% as of 11:18 a.m. ET. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers.Continue reading
