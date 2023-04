Why Carvana Stock Is Plunging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were falling fast today, likely after investors drove the stock up higher yesterday in response to rival CarMax's better-than-expected earnings report. But Carvana investors are reversing their optimism today, likely as they realize that the U.S. economy is still in a precarious position. The company's stock was down by 6.4% as of 12:03 p.m. ET.Carvana's stock spiked yesterday after competitor CarMax beat analysts' earnings estimate for its latest quarter. But investors appear to be rethinking their optimism, instead focusing on other news today, including a comment from a Federal Reserve official about more work to be done to bring down inflation. Continue reading