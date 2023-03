Why Carvana Stock Is Rocking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the original car vending machine company, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), put the pedal to the metal this morning, racing ahead 7% through 11:55 a.m. ET.You can thank Citigroup for that. In a note out this morning, investment banker Citigroup announced it is doubling its target price on Carvana stock, from $5.50 per share to $11 -- but not shifting its recommendation even a single gear, leaving Carvana instead in "neutral."