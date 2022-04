Why Carvana Stock Is Sinking Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an online used car retailer, were falling today after an analyst at RBC Capital downgraded the company's stock and cut his price target.The automotive stock fell by as much as 10.9% today and was down by 9.2% as of 2:21 p.m. ET. RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson said in a research note today that he's downgrading Carvana's stock from outperform to sector perform and lowered his price target for the stock from $155 down to $138. Continue reading