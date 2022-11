Why Carvana Stock Is Volatile Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the online car seller Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were having a volatile day Friday on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock dropped sharply early in the morning, causing trading to be temporarily halted. But its share price then began climbing again, possibly on news of yesterday's better-than-expected inflation report. Shares resumed trading earlier in the morning and were up by 10.3% as of 2:16 p.m. ET. Carvana's stock might be continuing its gains from yesterday as investors hope that easing inflation -- which grew at a slower pace than expected in October -- will result in a better economic environment for car buyers. Continue reading