Why Carvana Stock Jumped Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the online car marketplace Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) soared after an analyst upgraded the company's stock.Carvana's stock has fallen 94% over the past 12 months, so today's positive sentiment from an analyst was a welcome change for shareholders. Shares were up 12.2% as of 3:31 p.m. ET.J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta upgraded the stock to a neutral rating from the previous underweight rating and reiterated his price target of $20. Continue reading