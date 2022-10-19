|
19.10.2022 00:36:00
Why Carvana Stock Lagged Behind the Market Today
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock had only a ho-hum day on Tuesday, dragging slightly behind the broader stock market. The big auto retailer's shares bumped up only slightly, not quite hitting the 1% mark while the S&P 500 index motored past that particular traffic light. The chief culprit was an analyst's recommendation downgrade. We can now count Wedbush prognosticator Seth Basham as no longer in the bull pen of Carvana analysts. Not only did Basham knock his recommendation on the stock down to neutral from the previous outperform (buy, in other words), he also took a big ax to his price target. He now believes that the shares are only worth $15 apiece, quite the comedown from his former estimation of $50. Continue reading
