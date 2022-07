Why Carvana Stock Popped, Then Retreated Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the online car-selling company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) spiked this morning following a positive note from an analyst. JMP Securities analyst Nicholas Jones resumed coverage of the company and put a $35 price target on its stock. The automotive stock was up by as much as 5.3% today but had given up nearly all of those gains as of 12:12 p.m. ET. Jones said in an investor note that Carvana has enough cash and a strong value proposition and that despite recent negative press the company still has lots to offer automotive consumers -- including a large selection and positive buying experience -- according to The Fly. Continue reading