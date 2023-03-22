|
22.03.2023 17:11:21
Why Carvana Stock Roared Ahead Today
Shares of used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), which have lost roughly 94% of their value over the past year, bounced back hard on Wednesday morning, rising 19.3% through 11 a.m. ET.Investors are cheering a debt restructuring plan that the company announced this morning, whereby Carvana proposes to exchange a chunk of its long-term debt for up to $1 billion in new debt that won't come due for another five years.The difference between Carvana's old debt and the new debt Carvana is proposing to issue -- "9%/12% Cash/PIK Toggle Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2028" -- is that the old debt is unsecured, while the new debt will be secured by "liens on certain assets and property owned by Carvana, LLC." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!