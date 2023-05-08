|
08.05.2023 23:57:00
Why Carvana Stock Skyrocketed Again Today
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were surging for the second session in a row as a short squeeze in the aftermath of last Thursday's earnings report seemed to carry the stock higher again.Carvana stock closed up 26.1% on Monday, building on momentum from last Friday.Carvana, the online used car dealer whose stock crashed last year on bankruptcy concerns, impressed investors in its first-quarter earnings report as the company took meaningful cost-cutting steps and showed a path to profitability, though it's still operating at a loss.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
