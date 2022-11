Why Carvana Stock Was Bouncing Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During a volatile week, shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were moving higher Wednesday morning, recovering from the sell-off that occurred Monday after management announced another round of layoffs and the stock got downgraded by analysts.A Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday night showing that Carvana Chief Product Officer Daniel Gill bought 133,000 shares of the stock for roughly $1 million on Monday seems to be giving the used car e-commerce stock a boost. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, it was up by 15%.Image source: Carvana.Continue reading