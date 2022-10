Why Carvana Stock Was Down on an Up Day for the Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the online car marketplace Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were tumbling today, despite market indexes making gains. Carvana's stock may have been falling as investors continue to process a price target cut from an analyst on Friday. Additionally, investors are likely concerned that high inflation and a potentially slowing economy could negatively impact the company's quarterly results, which will be reported next week. As a result, Carvana's stock was down by 6.5% as of 2:51 p.m. ET. Continue reading